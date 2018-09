WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to shut down the U.S. government over border security issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump glances at the news media while he waits for the arrival of Kuwait's Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

In answer to a question from a reporter, Trump said: “If it’s about border security, I’m willing to do anything. We have to protect our borders.”