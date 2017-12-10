FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Sisi invites Palestinian president to Cairo to discuss Trump's Jerusalem move
#World News
December 10, 2017 / 6:19 PM / Updated a day ago

Egypt's Sisi invites Palestinian president to Cairo to discuss Trump's Jerusalem move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Cairo on Monday to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a presidential statement said on Sunday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

The statement said Sisi wanted to discuss “ways to deal with the crisis in a manner that preserves the rights of the Palestinian people and their national sanctities and their legitimate right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital”.

Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Catherine Evans

