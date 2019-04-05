Trump names new Small Business Administration chief

FILE PHOTO - U.S. treasurer Jovita Carranza speaks during her swearing in ceremony at the Treasury Department building in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will nominate U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza to lead the Small Business Administration.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Carranza will replace World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder Linda McMahon, who announced last week she was stepping down as SBA administrator.

“Jovita was a great Treasurer of the United States – and I look forward to her joining my Cabinet!” Trump said in a tweet announcing her nomination.

Carranza served as SBA deputy administrator from 2006 to 2009. Prior to that she worked at United Parcel Service, rising from box handler to president of its Latin America and Caribbean operations.