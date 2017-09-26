FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House Republican speaker Ryan opposes protests during anthem
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 3:05 PM / in 25 days

U.S. House Republican speaker Ryan opposes protests during anthem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan told journalists on Tuesday that athletes who protest during the national anthem have the right to do so, but that he believes such demonstrations should not take place during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks with reporters about the forthcoming 2018 budget at the Republican National Committee in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files

“People are clearly within their rights to express themselves how they see fit. My own view though is that we shouldn’t do it on the anthem. The national anthem, our flag, and the people who defend it, represent it, that should be celebrated everywhere and always, and that’s my opinion,” Ryan said.

U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his fight with the National Football League earlier on Tuesday, calling on the popular league to ban players from kneeling in protest at games while the national anthem is played.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.