2 months ago
White House discussing moving Spicer to senior communications role-official
June 19, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 2 months ago

White House discussing moving Spicer to senior communications role-official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The White House is considering shifting press secretary Sean Spicer away from the daily spokesman role and into a senior communications role but no such move is imminent, a senior White House official said on Monday.

Spicer has been a frequent source of criticism for his performance at the White House lectern during daily news briefings, although President Donald Trump has stood by him through a variety of controversies.

Spicer is currently doing double duty as press secretary and communications director after the previous communications director, Michael Dubke, resigned May 30. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Tom Brown)

