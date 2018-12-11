Trump says will announce new chief of staff in a week or two

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure for the annual Army-Navy college football game in Philadelphia, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters he will announce a new White House chief of staff in a week or two, and that he is interviewing many great candidates for the position.

Trump on Saturday announced current Chief of Staff John Kelly would leave at year’s end. Since then, most of the people mentioned in news reports as possible replacements have said publicly they are not interested in the job. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he was in no rush to fill the position.