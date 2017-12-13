White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman resigns

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former reality television star-turned political aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, has resigned from the White House to “pursue other opportunities,” Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

Newman served as assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison.

A former star of Trump’s TV show “The Apprentice,” Newman worked as the director of African-American outreach on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Sanders said Newman’s departure would take effect Jan. 20, 2018.

Newman had what sometimes appeared to be an ambiguous role in the White House orbit. The New York Times reported in September that chief of staff John Kelly had put her on a “no-fly list” of aides who he did not consider fit to attend serious meetings.

Sources with ties to the White House have said they expect a wave of departures from the administration once Trump has completed his first year in office. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)