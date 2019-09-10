Factbox: Trump administration departures, firings, reassignments

(Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton is the latest in a series of notable advisers to quit, be fired or otherwise change roles under Donald Trump, whose administration has had the highest senior-level staff churn rate of the past five U.S. presidents, the Brookings Institution has said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta is seen after an event honoring 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2019

* Alex Acosta: The labor secretary stepped down on July 12 after reports drew fresh attention to his handling of the sex abuse case against financier Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago.

* Sarah Sanders: The White House spokeswoman left her job on June 28 for a possible political future in her home state of Arkansas.

* John Sanders: The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol quit on June 25 after serving for two months.

* Patrick Shanahan: The acting defense secretary on June 18withdrew from consideration to head the Pentagon amidreports of past domestic violence in his family.

* Emmet Flood: The special counsel to the president quit inmid-June.

* Kevin Hassett: Trump said on June 3 that the White House Council of Economic Advisers chairman would step down.

* Randolph “Tex” Alles: The head of the U.S. Secret Serviceleft in May in a Department of Homeland Security shake-up.

* Rod Rosenstein: The U.S. deputy attorney general submitted his resignation in April.

* Kirstjen Nielsen: The Homeland Security secretary resigned in April amid Trump’s rising anger over immigration policy.

* Linda McMahon: The director of the Small Business Administration resigned in March to join Trump’s re-election campaign.

* Heather Wilson: The U.S. Air Force secretary quit in March to return to academia.

* Bill Shine: Eight months after being hired, the White House communications director resigned in March to work on Trump’s re-election campaign.

* Scott Gottlieb: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner said in March that he would step down.

2018

* Jim Mattis: In a candid December resignation letter that laid bare his growing divide with Trump over Syria and Afghanistan policies, the defense secretary abruptly quit. Shanahan, a former Boeing executive and Mattis’s deputy, took over in an acting capacity.

* Ryan Zinke: Trump’s first interior secretary left at the end of 2018 amid investigations into his use of security details, chartered flights and a real estate deal.

* John Kelly: A retired Marine Corps general, hired as chief of staff to bring order to the White House, ultimately fell out with his boss and left in December.

* Jeff Sessions: The Republican former U.S. senator was forced out as attorney general on Nov. 7 after months of being attacked and ridiculed by the president for recusing himself from a special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the2016 presidential election. He was replaced briefly by Matthew Whitaker until William Barr was confirmed to the job.

* Nikki Haley: The former South Carolina governor stepped down at the end of 2018 as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Trump nominated Republican donor and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft for the position.

* Don McGahn: The White House counsel officially left in October amid strains between him and Trump.

* Scott Pruitt: The Environmental Protection Agency chief quit in July under fire over ethics controversies.

* Joe Hagin: The White House deputy chief of staff resigned inJune.

* Ty Cobb: The senior Trump lawyer was replaced in May by Emmet Flood.

* Tom Bossert: Trump’s homeland security adviser resigned in April.

* John Dowd: Trump’s lead lawyer in the Russian interference investigation quit in March.

* David Shulkin: The Veterans Affairs secretary left in March.

* H.R. McMaster: The national security adviser was replaced inMarch by John Bolton.

* Rex Tillerson: Trump fired the secretary of state in March after longstanding tension between them.

* Gary Cohn: The National Economic Council director and former Goldman Sachs president said in March he would resign.

* Andrew McCabe: The FBI deputy director was terminated in March.

* Hope Hicks: The White House communications director resigned on Feb. 28.

* Rob Porter: The White House staff secretary resigned in February.

2017

* Omarosa Manigault Newman: The former reality TV star was fired as assistant to the president in December.

* Dina Powell: The resignation of the deputy national security adviser for strategy was announced in December.

* Tom Price: The Health and Human Services secretary quit under pressure from Trump on Sept. 29 over travel practices.

* Sebastian Gorka: The former close ally of former chief strategist Stephen Bannon left as a Trump adviser in August.

* Stephen Bannon: Trump fired his chief strategist in mid-August after Bannon clashed with White House moderates.

* Anthony Scaramucci: Trump fired the White House communications director in July after 10 days in the job.

* Reince Priebus: After setbacks in Congress, the White House chief of staff was replaced by Kelly in July.

* Sean Spicer: The White House press secretary resigned inJuly.

* Michael Dubke: The White House communications director resigned in May.

* James Comey: The FBI director, who led the Russia probe before the special counsel, was fired by Trump in May.

* K.T. McFarland: The deputy national security adviser’s departure was reported in April.

* Katie Walsh: The deputy White House chief of staff was transferred out of her role to a Republican activist group in March.

* Preet Bharara: Trump in March fired the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

* Michael Flynn: Trump’s national security adviser resigned in February and later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

* Sally Yates: Trump in January fired the acting U.S. attorney general.