Trump says wants to revive steel jobs even if it takes import tariffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he wants to bring the steel industry back to America even if it means applying tariffs to imports from other countries, but the White House said he has not made a final decision on the issue.

“I want to bring the steel industry back into our country. If that takes tariffs, let it take tariffs, OK? Maybe it will cost a little bit more, but we’ll have jobs,” Trump told a meeting at the White House with state governors.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Shares of U.S. Steel Corp (X.N) and AK Steel Holding (AKS.N) rose after he made the comments.

The U.S. Commerce Department has recommended Trump impose curbs on steel and aluminum imports from China and other countries, giving Trump a range of options. Trump has until April to make a decision.

The White House said on Monday that Trump has not yet made a final decision on the matter.