U.S. judge blocks Trump ex-adviser Stone from social media post

FILE PHOTO: Roger Stone, longtime political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for a hearing to convince a judge to dismiss charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday barred U.S. President Donald Trump’s former adviser, Roger Stone, from making any posts on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram after prosecutors accused Stone of violating a gag order by discussing his case on social media.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she would not detain Stone for violating the order, saying jailing him would only generate more media attention.