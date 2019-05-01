DOJ misses House subpoena deadline for full Mueller report: aide

A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen ahead of the release of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department missed a Wednesday subpoena deadline for providing the House Judiciary Committee with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted report on his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a Democratic congressional aide said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler issued the subpoena on April 19, a day after Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of the Mueller report. The deadline for complying with the subpoena expired at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Wednesday. The subpoena also sought underlying evidence from Mueller’s 22-month investigation.