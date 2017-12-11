Trump to give speech on U.S. tax overhaul on Wednesday -White House

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver a speech on the plan to overhaul the nation’s tax code on Wednesday, the White House said on Monday.

“As we work with Congress to achieve historic tax cuts, the president plans to speak Wednesday to the American people on how tax reform will lead to a brighter future for them and their families,” said Lindsay Walters, the deputy press secretary. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander)