U.S. President Donald Trump is saluted gestures after stepping off Marine One as he departs for travel back to Washington, DC at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, New York, U.S., May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said on Friday he was consulting with counsel on how best to enforce his subpoena for President Donald Trump’s tax returns after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin turned down his demand.

“Given the Treasury Secretary’s failure to comply today, I am consulting with counsel on how best to enforce the subpoenas moving forward,” Neal said in a statement.