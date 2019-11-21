World News
November 21, 2019

Trump says he will release 'financial statement' before 2020 election: tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of Apple's Mac Pro manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, facing lawsuits and political demands to release his U.S. tax returns and other financial information, said on Thursday he will release a statement on his finances before the presidential election, and asserted that it was his call on providing the information.

“I’m clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing,” Trump said, providing no details on his claims of wealth.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Toby Chopra

