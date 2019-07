FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is suing to block the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his state tax returns, Bloomberg TV reported on Tuesday.

New York passed a law earlier this month that would allow the state to give Congress access to Trump’s tax returns.