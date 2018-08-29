FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 7:34 PM / in an hour

Trump renews attack against technology companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on technology companies and platforms, including Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O), saying they were “trying to silence” people and suggesting, without evidence, that their activities may be illegal.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to questions during an event at which he announced a drug-free communities support program grant in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter ... treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“I think it’s a very serious problem because they’re really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don’t want to be silenced. It’s not right. It’s not fair. It may not be legal, but we’ll see. We just want fairness,” Trump added.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

