FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Department denies Tillerson called Trump a moron
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 7:24 PM / in 13 days

State Department denies Tillerson called Trump a moron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) attend a working dinner with Latin American leaders in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did not call President Donald Trump a moron in a private conversation, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding the top U.S. diplomat told her he does not use that type of language.

“The secretary did not use that type of language to speak about the president of the United States,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing hours after Tillerson held a news conference to deny an NBC report saying he referred to Trump as a “moron” in a private conversation.

“He does not use that language to speak about anyone,” she added, noting that Tillerson spoke with Trump by phone after his news conference and they were “all good.” Tillerson, at his news conference, did not specifically deny using the word.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.