17 hours ago
USTR Lighthizer says China intellectual property probe a high priority
August 14, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 17 hours ago

USTR Lighthizer says China intellectual property probe a high priority

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday that a probe on whether to launch an investigation into China's intellectual property practices will be one of his office's "highest priorities."

Lighthizer said in a statement that China's industrial policies and other practices "reportedly" have forced the transfer of vital U.S. technology to Chinese companies.

"We will engage in a thorough investigation and, if needed, take action to preserve the future of U.S. industry," Lighthizer said. "Thousands of jobs are at stake for our workers and for future generations." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

