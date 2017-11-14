FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2017 / 10:31 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

U.S. approves Transportation nominee criticized for 'torture' memos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A former Justice Department official criticized for being the principal author of the legal justifications for “enhanced interrogation techniques” was narrowly confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday as the top lawyer for the U.S. Transportation Department.

Steven Bradbury, a Washington lawyer who was a top Justice Department lawyer under President George W. Bush, faced criticism from senators in both parties before being confirmed by a 50-47 vote.

“Mr. Bradbury’s memos were permission slips to torture,” Republican Senator John McCain said on the Senate floor. “This is a dark, dark chapter in the history of the United States Senate.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

