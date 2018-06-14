Trump blasts New York lawsuit: 'I won't settle this case!'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked “sleazy New York Democrats” after the state’s attorney general sued him and his namesake foundation, and Trump said he would not settle the case.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from Singapore at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Schneiderman, the former state attorney general, resigned in May. The suit was filed by the current attorney general, Barbara Underwood, who said the foundation engaged in “extensive unlawful political coordination” with Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.