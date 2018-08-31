Trump, foundation seek dismissal of New York 'self-dealing' lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, his three adult children and his namesake foundation are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit by the New York state attorney general accusing the nonprofit of “self-dealing” for Trump’s benefit, including for his 2016 presidential campaign.

In a Thursday night court filing, the defendants said the lawsuit by Attorney General Barbara Underwood targeting the Donald J. Trump Foundation contained “fundamental legal and factual deficiencies,” and was politically motivated, reflecting her office’s “antipathy” toward the president.

“Relief is sought based on the NYAG’s appearance of partiality; its overwhelming conflict of interest; and its resulting unwillingness to resolve this matter without litigation,” Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the defendants, wrote.

Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for Underwood, said on Twitter: “As our lawsuit detailed, the Trump Foundation functioned as a personal piggy bank to serve Trump’s business and political interests. We won’t back down from holding President Trump and his associates accountable for their flagrant violations of New York law.”