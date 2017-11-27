U.S. in position to stop military support for some groups fighting Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to reduce military support for groups fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria but that does not mean Washington will stop all aid to those groups, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sanders said with Islamic State’s territory shrinking “we’re in a position to stop providing military equipment to certain groups but that doesn’t mean stopping all support of those individual groups.”

On Friday, Turkey said President Donald Trump told President Tayyip Erdogan he had issued instructions that weapons should not be provided to the Syrian Kurdish fighters, which Ankara views as threat.