Donald Trump says he sometimes tweets from bed - ITV

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he sometimes tweets from bed.

When asked about whether he tweeted from bed with his phone, Trump said: “Well perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatver, but generally speak during the early morning, or the evening...I am very busy during the day.”

In an interview on Britain’s ITV channel that was broadcast on Sunday, Trump said that he was very popular in the United Kingdom.

When asked about criticism from some women, he said he supported women and that many women understood that.

He said women in particular liked his support for a strong military as they often wanted to feel safe at home.

Trump said that he had tremendous respect for women though when pressed on whether he was a feminist, he said he was not.

When asked whether the United States would do a post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, he said he would.

He said French President Emmanuel Macron was a friend and that he liked him a lot. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)