FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's U.S. ambassador discussed Trump retweets with senior White House staff: source
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 1:48 PM / a day ago

Britain's U.S. ambassador discussed Trump retweets with senior White House staff: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to the United States discussed a row over retweets sent by President Donald Trump with senior White House officials on Wednesday, a British government source said on Thursday.

The source, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, did not give further details of the discussion.

Trump has sparked outrage in Britain’s political establishment with a sharp rebuke of Prime Minister Theresa May on Twitter after she criticised him for retweeting British far-right anti-Islam videos.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.