FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump to make day trip to Washington during his vacation: White House
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 11, 2017 / 6:03 PM / 2 months ago

Trump to make day trip to Washington during his vacation: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will make a day trip to Washington, D.C., on Monday, briefly interrupting his 17-day August working vacation, a White House official said on Friday.

Trump has been spending time at a golf course he owns in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he has held meetings with his advisers about North Korea’s nuclear threat and other issues.

Trump will leave his golf course on Sunday for his Manhattan home, where he said he had scheduled a lot of meetings.

No reason for the Monday trip to Washington from New York City was immediately provided. The trip was first reported by Politico.

Trump’s vacation comes as the West Wing of the White House goes through some long-planned renovations to update the air-conditioning system, fix leaks in the roof and make other repairs.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.