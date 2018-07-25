Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized - police

(Reuters) - A man with a pickax vandalized U.S. President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early on Wednesday and later surrendered to police, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

“A pickax was used in vandalizing the star” embedded in the sidewalk near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Los Angeles, at about 3:30 a.m., Sergeant Ray Brown of the LAPD said by telephone.

Brown said he did not know the name of the man, who has not yet appeared in court.

Trump’s star, installed in 2007, has been the site of frequent vandalism incidents since Trump’s election in 2016, according to local media reports.

Video of the damaged star for Trump, 72, shows that it was nearly completely destroyed. The star has an image of a classic television set with a “rabbit ears” antennae.

Before being elected president, Trump was a real estate developer-turned-reality TV star who was producer of the NBC show, “The Apprentice,” and the Miss Universe Pageants.

The suspect pulled a pickax out of a guitar case before striking Trump’s sidewalk honor, the Los Angeles Times reported.

FILE PHOTO: People gather around the star of then, U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, U.S., April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo