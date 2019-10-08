Trump administration blocks U.S. diplomat from questioning by House Democrats

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration directed Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, not to appear for a scheduled deposition at the House of Representatives, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two sources.

Sondland, who donated $1 million to the president’s inaugural committee, had been scheduled to meet behind closed doors Tuesday morning with staff for three House committees as part of their impeachment inquiry.