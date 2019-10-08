World News
October 8, 2019 / 12:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump administration blocks U.S. diplomat from questioning by House Democrats

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration directed Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, not to appear for a scheduled deposition at the House of Representatives, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two sources.

Sondland, who donated $1 million to the president’s inaugural committee, had been scheduled to meet behind closed doors Tuesday morning with staff for three House committees as part of their impeachment inquiry.

Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey; Editing by Kevin Liffey

