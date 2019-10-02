Trump attacks Democrats, whistleblower over impeachment

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the whistleblower complaint during a meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump kept up his assaults on the Democratic lawmakers leading impeachment proceedings on Wednesday, accusing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of treason, as well as attacking the unidentified whistleblower who reported concerns about his behavior.

The Republican president has lashed out repeatedly at the impeachment inquiry, which was prompted by his phone call with the Ukrainian president that sought an investigation that would be damaging to a Democratic political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump repeatedly says he did nothing wrong in his July 25 telephone call in which he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate a domestic political rival Joe Biden, the former U.S. vice president.

He has repeatedly attacked the Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry.

“They should look at him for treason because he is making up the words of the president of the United States - not only the words but the meaning,” Trump said.

He accused the Democrats’ impeachment efforts of being groundless and politically motivated.

“They’ve been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected,” Trump said.

He again referred to his call with the Ukrainian leader as “perfect.”

During a news conference earlier on Wednesday, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a different message for Trump on his call: “It’s not perfect. It’s wrong.”