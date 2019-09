Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce later on Tuesday that the House is launching a formal inquiry into the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported.

The Post cited unnamed Democratic officials, who it said spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly.