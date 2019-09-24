World News
September 24, 2019 / 8:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. House to vote Wednesday on whistleblower complaint resolution, Pelosi says

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to a government vehicle after speaking at an American Federation of Government Employees labor union rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a resolution making clear Congress disapproves of the Trump administration’s effort to block the release of a whistleblower complaint, House Democratic leaders said in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement on Tuesday that the resolution will also call for the need to protect the whistleblower, a member of the intelligence community who reportedly voiced concern over an alleged effort by President Donald Trump to enlist Ukraine to smear a U.S. political opponent.

