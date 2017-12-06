Trump asks Saudi Arabia to allow Yemen immediate access to aid

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called on Saudi Arabia’s leadership on Wednesday to allow basic necessities to reach the people of Yemen immediately, the White House said.

“I have directed officials in my administration to call the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to request that they completely allow food, fuel, water and medicine to reach the Yemeni people who desperately need it,” Trump said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Eric Walsh)