WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the campaign finance violations his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to in federal court on Tuesday were “not a crime,” even though prosecutors and Cohen agreed they were.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media on the tarmac about the federal conviction of his former presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort as the president arrives for a campaign event in Charleston, West Virginia, U.S. August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump made the claim in a post on Twitter without offering any evidence. In a separate tweet, he also said Cohen made up stories “in order to get a ‘deal.’”