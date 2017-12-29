FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says he believes Mueller will treat him fairly in Russia probe
Sections
Featured
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
Exclusive
World
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Cryptocurrency
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 29, 2017 / 2:28 AM / 2 days ago

Trump says he believes Mueller will treat him fairly in Russia probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, will treat him fairly.

“There’s been no collusion. But I think he’s going to be fair,” Trump told the New York Times in an interview at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump also told the Times he has “been soft” on China on trade and complained about oil shipments to North Korea despite sanctions over Pyongyang’s nuclear program. “Oil is going into North Korea. That wasn’t my deal!” he said. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Yeganeh Torbati in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.