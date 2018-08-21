FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
August 21, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Trump says Manafort case 'does not involve me'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Reuters) -

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media about the federal conviction of his former presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort as the president arrives for a campaign event in Charleston, West Virginia, U.S. August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump tried to distance himself from his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s conviction on Tuesday on bank and tax fraud charges, saying it did not involve him.

“I feel very badly for Paul Manafort,” Trump said as he arrived in West Virginia for a rally on Tuesday night. “It does not involve me,” he said.

“It has nothing to do with Russian collusion, we continue the witch hunt,” Trump said.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.