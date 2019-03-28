World News
March 28, 2019 / 7:07 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. Senators introduce bill to stop transfer of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) speaks about U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision not to impose sanctions on Russia during a media briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senators on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill to prohibit the transfer of F-35 fighter aircraft to Turkey until the U.S. government certifies that Ankara will not take delivery of a Russian S-400 air defence system, a statement on the move said.

“The prospect of Russia having access to U.S. aircraft and technology in a NATO country, Turkey, is a serious national and global security risk,” said Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, one of the four co-authors of the bill.

Turkey is a production partner in the trillion-dollar F-35 fighter jet program but Ankara also wants to purchase a Russian missile defence system, which the United States says would compromise the security of F-35 aircraft.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below