FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Denizbank says did not collaborate with gold trader Zarrab
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
Global Economy
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2017 / 10:18 AM / a day ago

Turkey's Denizbank says did not collaborate with gold trader Zarrab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Denizbank said on Thursday it did not have any dealings with the shipping group owned by gold trader Reza Zarrab, who has pleaded guilty and is now testifying in a U.S. federal court that he helped Iran get around U.S. sanctions.

“Our transactions only revolved around buying and selling gold domestically, and there were no foreign transactions,” Denizbank said in a statement. “Our bank... has had no dealings with the Royal Shipping group owned by Reza Zarrab.” (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.