Turkey's Denizbank says did not collaborate with gold trader Zarrab

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Denizbank said on Thursday it did not have any dealings with the shipping group owned by gold trader Reza Zarrab, who has pleaded guilty and is now testifying in a U.S. federal court that he helped Iran get around U.S. sanctions.

“Our transactions only revolved around buying and selling gold domestically, and there were no foreign transactions,” Denizbank said in a statement. “Our bank... has had no dealings with the Royal Shipping group owned by Reza Zarrab.” (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)