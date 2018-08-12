FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 12, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Erdogan says U.S. set deadline for pastor's release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States gave Turkey a deadline until last Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, to release an American pastor being tried by a Turkish court.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters in Rize, Turkey August 11, 2018. Murat Kula/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The case of Andrew Brunson, an evangelical Christian, is one of a series of disputes that lies at the heart of deteriorating ties between the two NATO allies.

Speaking to supporters in the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon, Erdogan revealed details of negotiations held last week between the two countries, saying Washington had threatened sanctions if Turkey refused to release the pastor.

A Turkish court has transferred Brunson to house arrest after almost 20 months in jail. Frustrated with his continuing detention, Washington sanctioned two Turkish ministers and then doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium imports.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.