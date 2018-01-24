Turkey's Halkbank says talks with U.S. continuing in 'healthy way' -Bloomberg HT

ISTANBUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Contacts between Turkey’s Halkbank and U.S. authorities are continuing in a “healthy way”, the bank’s chief executive said on Wednesday, adding the lender conforms to U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Osman Arslan, in an interview with broadcaster Bloomberg HT, also said the bank had established contacts with U.S. authorities regarding the Iran sanctions case that has involved one of its executives.

A U.S. jury found Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla guilty of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, convicting him on five counts, including bank fraud and conspiracy this month, in a case which haS strained ties between Ankara and Washington. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)