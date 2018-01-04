FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey says U.S. jury's conviction of Turkish banker carries no legal value
Sections
Featured
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
North Korea
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
CYBER RISK
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 4, 2018 / 8:33 AM / in a day

Turkey says U.S. jury's conviction of Turkish banker carries no legal value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The U.S. jury’s decision to convict a Turkish banker for helping Iran evade sanctions does not carry any legal value for Turkey and is against international laws, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank, was convicted on five of six counts he faced, including bank fraud and conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions law, in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

In comments made on Twitter, Bozdag said the decision was clear evidence that the United States, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had cooperated with the network of Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.