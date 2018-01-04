FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. verdict in case of Turkish banker greatly damaged ties with U.S.- Turkey Deputy PM
January 4, 2018 / 9:54 AM / in a day

U.S. verdict in case of Turkish banker greatly damaged ties with U.S.- Turkey Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury’s decision to convict a Turkish banker for helping Iran evade sanctions has greatly damaged ties with the United States and may have negative impact on all future operations, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank, was convicted on five of six counts he faced, including bank fraud and conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions law, in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

In a live television interview, Bozdag called the case “completely political” and said the verdict had “no chance of possible economic damage to Turkey’s strong economy.” (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

