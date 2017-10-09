FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. envoy to Turkey says duration of visa services suspension depends on talks
October 9, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 8 days ago

U.S. envoy to Turkey says duration of visa services suspension depends on talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Turkey said on Monday the duration of a suspension in visa services in Turkey would depend on talks between the two governments regarding the detention of Turkish staff at the U.S. embassy.

In a written statement, Ambassador John Bass said the length of the suspension would also depend on “the Turkish government’s commitment to protecting our facilities and personnel here in Turkey”, noting it was not a visa ban on Turkish citizens.

He said the embassy had been unable to learn the reasons for the arrest of a Turkish staff member last week and or what evidence exists against the employee.

Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Mark Heinrich

