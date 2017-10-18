U.S.-Turkey to continue talks on visa suspension: Turkish sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and a visiting U.S. delegation have agreed to continue talks to resolve as soon as possible a diplomatic dispute which led to them suspending visa services, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday.

“The formation of a mutual committee on judicial and security issues has been discussed in a constructive way,” a foreign ministry source said.

The two countries suspended most visa services this month, in a widening diplomatic dispute after Turkish authorities arrested U.S. consular staff over alleged links to the Muslim cleric Ankara blames for last year’s failed coup.