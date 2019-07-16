Trump laments U.S. prohibition on selling F-35s to Turkey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday signalled reluctance to punish Turkey over its acquisition of a Russian air defence system, saying it was “not fair” that the United States would now be prohibited from selling Ankara billions of dollars worth of F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Trump’s remarks were his first about next steps after Turkey defiantly rebuffed U.S. warnings and started taking delivery of Russia’s S-400 air defence system last week.

“We’re working through it, we’ll see what happens. But it’s not really fair,” Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Trump again appeared to blame his predecessor, Barack Obama, for failing to sell America’s best alternative to the Russian S-400s — Patriot missiles, made by Raytheon Co (RTN.N). He said Turkey was “forced to buy another missile system.”

“Because of the fact that (Turkey) bought a Russian missile, we’re not allowed to sell them billions of dollars’ worth of aircraft. It’s not a fair situation,” Trump said, lamenting the jobs that would be lost.

Speaking across town at his confirmation hearing to become Trump’s defence secretary, Army Secretary Mark Esper told a Senate committee that Turkey could not have both the S-400 and F-35.

Esper said he told Turkey’s defence minister: “You can either have the S-400 or you can have the F-35. You cannot have both.”