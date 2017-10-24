FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Justice Ministry says it cancelled delegation visit
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
#World News
October 24, 2017 / 6:29 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Turkey's Justice Ministry says it cancelled delegation visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Justice Ministry said on Tuesday said it had cancelled a planned delegation visit to the United States due to the on-going visa crisis, denying local media reports that Washington had rejected to grant the delegation travel visas.

CNN Turk and other local media earlier reported that U.S. authorities had declined to grant visas to members of the delegation.

“Due to the recent visa crisis between the two countries, the visit was cancelled by our Ministry,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement, adding that there were no visa applications to be rejected.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Dirimcan Barut; Writing by David Dolan, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

