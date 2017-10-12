FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Tillerson speaks with Turkish counterpart about visa spat
#World News
October 12, 2017 / 1:22 AM / 6 days ago

U.S.'s Tillerson speaks with Turkish counterpart about visa spat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. ‪Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in the first meeting of the U.S. National Space Council at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S. October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke on Wednesday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and expressed his “profound concern” over the detention of staff at U.S. diplomatic missions in Turkey, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Tillerson also called on the Turkish government to present evidence behind the accusations against two locally employed staff who were arrested in Turkey this year, the statement said.

The detentions prompted Washington to stop issuing visas and triggered a diplomatic crisis.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

