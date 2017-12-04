FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gold trader says he paid bribes to get out of Turkish jail in 2013
Sections
Featured
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
World
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Interactive Graphic
Life in Rohingya refugee camps
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
SPORTS
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2017 / 6:40 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Gold trader says he paid bribes to get out of Turkish jail in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish-Iranian gold trader testifying at the trial of a Turkish bank executive in a New York federal court said Monday that he paid bribes to secure his release from jail in Turkey in 2013 after he was arrested there in a corruption investigation.

The trader, Reza Zarrab, has not testified as to who received the bribes. He has pleaded guilty to charges that he schemed to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions. Zarrab is testifying for U.S. prosecutors against Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank facing related charges. Atilla has pleaded not guilty. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.