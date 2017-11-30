Turkey's Ziraat Bank denies Zarrab allegations regarding the bank -official

ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Ziraat Bank denied allegations made on Thursday by a Turkish-Iranian gold trader in a New York court who said Ziraat sought to take part in an Iranian money laundering scheme, a senior bank official told Reuters.

The bank conformed to international regulations, the official added.

Reza Zarrab, who has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, is expected to testify in Manhattan federal court against Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla, in a case that has strained diplomatic relations between the United States and Turkey.