FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Turkish investigator tells U.S. jury of uncovering bribe scheme
Sections
Featured
Sensex slumps over 200 points; oil, FMCG stocks fall
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex slumps over 200 points; oil, FMCG stocks fall
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2017 / 9:51 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Former Turkish investigator tells U.S. jury of uncovering bribe scheme

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Brendan Pierson
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - A former Turkish police investigator on
Monday told jurors in the trial of a Turkish bank executive
charged with evading U.S. sanctions against Iran that he found
shoeboxes full of cash in the home of another high-ranking
Turkish banker.
    The investigator, Huseyin Korkmaz was testifying in
Manhattan federal court for U.S. prosecutors in the trial of
Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at the majority state-owned
Halkbank            accused of taking part in a scheme to evade
sanctions with gold trader Reza Zarrab.
    Zarrab, a Turkish and Iranian national, has pleaded guilty
and testified against Atilla for the prosecutors. Atilla has
pleaded not guilty.
    The case has strained ties between the United States and
Turkey, both members of the NATO military alliance. President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cast the trial as an attempt to
undermine his country and its economy.              
    On Monday, Korkmaz told the jury that he began investigating
Zarrab in 2012 for smuggling gold and money laundering. He said
the probe quickly expanded to encompass government officials,
including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister,
and Zafer Caglayan, then finance minister, as well as former
Halkbank general manager Suleyman Aslan. 
    Erdogan has called the 2012-2013 investigation a "judicial
coup" orchestrated by his political enemies, and has claimed the
current U.S. case is politically motivated as well.
    Reuters was unable to reach Caglayan or Aslan for comment.
Halkbank has denied involvement with any illegal transactions. 
    Korkmaz testified that a search of Aslan's home had turned
up shoeboxes full of cash, which Korkmaz said were bribes from
Zarrab. The gold trader previously testified that he bribed
Aslan. 
    Zarrab's influence with Turkish officials was such that he
was able to have a police chief whom he did not like exiled,
Korkmaz said.
    U.S. prosecutors have charged a total of nine people in the
case with conspiring to help Iran evade sanctions. Only Zarrab,
34, and Atilla, 47, have been arrested by U.S. authorities.   
    After jurors left the courtroom for lunch, U.S. District
Judge Richard Berman said that Atilla's lawyers had told him
they planned to move for a mistrial at the end of Korkmaz's
testimony, on the grounds that it was irrelevant to Atilla.
    Berman said he had concerns about the testimony's relevance
as well.
    Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Lockard, one of the
prosecutors, said further questions for Korkmaz would address
those concerns.

 (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.