Turkey did not violate U.S. sanctions against Iran, "did the right thing", Erdogan says
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 12:13 PM / a day ago

Turkey did not violate U.S. sanctions against Iran, "did the right thing", Erdogan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey did not violate U.S. sanctions against Iran and “did the right thing” regardless of the outcome of the ongoing case in the United States, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by private broadcaster CNN Turk as saying on Thursday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament of his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 28, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

On Wednesday, Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab described in a U.S. court how he ran a sprawling international money laundering scheme aimed at helping Iran get around U.S. sanctions and spend its oil and gas revenues abroad, in a case that has further strained ties between Ankara and Washington.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

