Turkish gold trader a no-show at U.S. trial over Iran sanctions

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran in a case that has strained Turkish-U.S. ties will not go on trial in New York this week, a U.S. judge said Monday.

Reza Zarrab, 34, has dropped out of sight in the two months leading up to his scheduled trial, prompting Turkey’s prime minister to suggest he has reached a plea deal with U.S. authorities.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan told potential jurors in the case that Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank, will be the only person on trial. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)